The hosts of “The View” had nothing but disdain for Matt Gaetz on Monday morning, after the congressman claimed that “the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions.” For the panel, his remarks were more than a little ironic, given current investigations into his own sexual encounters with women.

During his appearance the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, Gaetz went off about abortion rights activists, saying “nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb!” During “The View,” the hosts played a bit more of his speech, in which he continued on the appearance of women fighting to protect abortion rights.

“You got ankles weaker than the legal reasoning behind Roe v Wade,” he said. “A few of them need to get up and march! They need to get up and march for like an hour a day. Swing those arms, get the blood pumping, maybe mix in a salad.” And at that, moderator Whoopi Goldberg got blunt.

“So says the man who supposedly pays for sex,” she shot back.

Indeed, Gaetz remains under federal investigation of allegations that he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl, paid for sex, and paid for women to travel across state lines to have that sex, which would violate sex-trafficking laws.

With all that going on, host Sara Haines marveled at the fact that Gaetz was present at the event to begin with.

“We’ve seen people do so much less that can’t do crap, and this guy’s still running around like nothing’s happening,” Haines said. “Comments like he made really leave no room for any intellectual conversation, because he went so low on that.”

During the discussion, host Joy Behar suggested that Haines make Gaetz and some of his colleagues the subject of a new game show that she could host called “Who’s the Most Odious?” At that, Haines laughed and admitted, “It would be a tight race.”

At the end of the segment, Haines handled Sunny Hostin’s typical task of reading the legal note, reminding viewers that Gaetz has not officially been convicted of any crimes in the investigation, and has denied all allegations outright.

“Yeah, but you’re a liar sir,” Whoopi responded, before taking the show to commercial.