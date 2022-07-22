The hosts of “The View” joined in on the outpouring of mockery for Josh Hawley on Friday, after video footage emerged of him running away from the same Jan. 6 rioters he made a point of publicly supporting.

The videos came as part of Thursday night’s Jan. 6 committee hearing, teed up by Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) who explained that Hawley also fled the Capitol that day, shortly after he raised a fist to salute the crowd on his way into work that morning. “The View” hosts wasted no time in mocking the moment, with guest host Ana Navarro outright begging Joy Behar to let her shift the conversation over to him.

“What an invertebrate that man is,” Navarro said. “We all saw him, remember, when he has his fist up. I think at that point he must’ve thought he was hailing a cab. And then we see him running like the shrimp, wimp, coward, accomplice, hypocrite he is.”

Navarro then criticized Hawley for attempting to capitalize on his latest infamy by promoting his merchandise — including a mug with the image of him raising his fist from that morning.

“And then after he’s running like Forrest Gump — run Joshua, run! Run! — after we see him running, then he’s got the gall to go out and sell merchandise and fundraise over the fist bump! Chica, please!” Navarro said.

Of course, because Navarro pivoted onto Hawley earlier than planned, the show didn’t get a chance to play the video footage of him running before the discussion. But, Behar made sure to take a moment to show it — and slip in a dig of her own.

“I mean, I didn’t run that fast from my first marriage!” Behar joked after the video ended.

You can watch the moment from “The View” in the video above.