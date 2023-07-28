Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis is apparently open to hiring Robert F. Kennedy Jr. if the Florida governor becomes president, a statement that has drawn wide mockery even from his own party. On Friday’s episode of “The View,” host Joy Behar likened it to the movie “Dumb and Dumber.”

DeSantis first floated the idea in an interview on Wednesday, in which he said that he’d potentially hire RFK Jr., a known anti-vaxxer. to head up organizations like the FDA and CDC.

“Is that Dumb and Dumber or what?” Behar mocked. “I mean, this guy is paranoid about everything, Robert Jr. And even Karl Rove and Mike Pence thinks that’s a bad idea. Those two. So, what’s he trying to do here?”

Host Sara Haines was equally as amazed, and piled on in the mockery.

“He already lost the left and now he’s pissing off the right!” she marveled. “Like, why would you go with RFK Jr.? It’s like [DeSantis] doesn’t want anyone to like him.”

But, host Ana Navarro and guest host Rachel Lindsay weren’t surprised at all.

“Honestly, this is true to form for Ron DeSantis,” Navarro said. “He’s got a surgeon general in Florida, is a looney tune! And so, make no mistake, if he actually became president, which he’s not, but if he became, he would be capable of appointing a looney tune to the FDA or to the CDC or to the Department of Health because he’s done it in Florida already. So look at his record, he is desperate for any attention.”

Lindsay largely agreed, but argued that hiring RFK Jr. would be less about attention, and more about his commitment to the anti-woke bit.

“It just shows that DeSantis is doing anything that plays into this idea of anti-woke,” Lindsay said. “That’s it. That’s all he wants.”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.