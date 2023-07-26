Though the Republican-led House of Representatives continues to threaten impeaching President Biden, Republican “The View” cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin said Wednesday the “majority” of her party doesn’t want that. In fact, the ABC host noted, most Republicans know “it’s a mistake” and “a sideshow.”

The latest threat of impeachment came on Tuesday, as Hunter Biden prepared to appear in court to formally agree to a plea deal on tax and gun charges. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters later that afternoon that, as the circumstances surrounding Hunter Biden become clearer, “it rises to the level of impeachment inquiry” into President Biden.

But, Alyssa Farah Griffin argued on Wednesday that McCarthy wasn’t actually speaking for the majority, as he is supposed to.

“The vast majority of Republicans in congress do not want to impeach Joe Biden,” she said. “This is something that a fringe base within the House Republican conference is pushing. It’s a mistake.”

She admitted that, while she does believe Hunter Biden “is 50 shades of shady,” using him to try to get to his father is pointless, and has become “a joke” of a plan.

“It’s a sideshow at this point!” she said. “If you don’t like Joe Biden, you gotta beat him at the ballot box. But, by the way, you won’t do that if you nominate Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis.”

