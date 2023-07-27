Yes, Whoopi Goldberg believes in both the extraterrestrial and supernatural. No, it’s not because she starred in massively popular projects surrounding both things, contrary to what her co-hosts think.

During Thursday’s Hot Topics discussion, the women discussed testimony heard by Congress this week, in which multiple former Air Force members testified that they had firsthand experience with extraterrestrial encounters. And while most of the table was skeptical about it, Whoopi sure wasn’t.

“I don’t know why everybody else is so surprised!” she said. “We’re not the only ones in the universe. We’re just not!”

As the discussion continued, her co-hosts argued that, assuming there actually are aliens out there, there should be concern over whether they’re more like those of “Alien” or “E.T.” But, Whoopi maintained that, if aliens were hostile, we’d know by now.

“There are more things in heaven and earth than we are aware of, and we have to be aware, because that is the nature of being an earthling,” she said. “It’s going to happen, it has happened, and so far, we’re all right.”

As Whoopi remained steadfast in her beliefs, the ladies of “The View” joked that those beliefs might come from Whoopi’s past projects.

“You guys, she knows, she was in ‘Star Trek,’” Sara Haines joked. Joy Behar later added that “She believes in ghosts also. Well, she was in the movie ‘Ghost,’ that’s why.”