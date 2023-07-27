Republicans continue to be outraged over President Biden’s son, Hunter, but at this point, Alyssa Farah Griffin has some advice for them: let it go. During Thursday’s episode of “The View,” the ABC host told her entire party that their obsession with the younger Biden can’t become “our whole personality.”

That sentiment came as Farah Griffin and her co-hosts were discussing Hunter Biden’s plea deal to tax and gun crimes, which fell apart in the 11th hour on Wednesday. Republicans have long claimed it was “a sweetheart deal” anyway, and are now hoping that the punishment becomes more severe.

But, Farah Griffin is tired of hearing about Hunter Biden at this point.

“I do think there’s probably corruption, I do think he probably traded off his name, but to my friends in the GOP, we can’t make this our whole personality,” she said.

“We’ve got a guy running for president who’s likely to be the nominee who’s soon to be thrice-indicted,” she continued. “How are you going to argue that the actions of the president’s son — who is not elected, he’s not appointed to office — is somehow more important?”

Of course, Republicans are focusing on President Biden himself, continuously threatening impeachment (though for what exactly, they have not said). But, on Wednesday’s episode of the show, Farah Griffin argued that impeaching Biden isn’t actually what “the vast majority” of the party wants.

So, on Thursday, she offered a bit more blunt advice regarding impeachment.

“Put up or shut up on this,” she said. “Make it abundantly clear, where a Democrat can’t even look away because they see the corruption there. And I have not seen that. And by the way, I don’t support Joe Biden! I’m not voting for him, but he shouldn’t be impeached.”