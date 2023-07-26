Ron DeSantis Blasted by GOP Operatives for Saying as President He’d Hire RFK Jr: ‘It’s Flat-Out Insanity’

Ron DeSantis’ fan club seemingly turned against the GOP presidential candidate after he suggested he would hire his Democratic competitor Robert F. Kennedy Jr. due to their shared beliefs on the current health industry, particularly COVID-19 safety protocols.

“I’m aligned with him on Fauci and the corruption and the health bureaucracies 100%,” DeSantis said during an interview with Clay Travis of OutKick.

“And I think he’s probably done said some other things that I agree with, too. But the end of the day, you know, he’s more liberal,” DeSantis went on, adding “and so on that regard, it’s like, OK, if you’re president, sic him on the FDA. If he’d be willing to serve, or sic him on CDC.”

Ultimately, DeSantis said that if the two were on the same page on less than 70% of the time on issues then the work relationship wouldn’t play out well.

“That just creates issues,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis’ remarks didn’t sit too well with the red squad, who shared their disgust with DeSantis even implying that a collaboration between the two was a possibility.

Charles C.W. Cooke of “National Review” called it “flat-out insanity.”

“RFK Jr.’s a kook who’d improve nothing,” Cooke wrote.

Another wondered if DeSantis was trying to pander to the Democratic Party.

“Does he really think he’ll get Dem votes by promoting the illogical Kennedy black sheep?” a Twitter user asked.

Kennedy’s run in the anti-vaccine movement traces years before the COVID-19 pandemic, but his efforts reached new levels during the outbreak. In 2020, his anti-vaccine charity Children’s Health Defense doubled its revenue, pulling in $6.8 million. A year later, he released a book titled “The Real Anthony Fauci,” and in it he accused Fauci of helping a historic coup d’etat against Western democracy.”

On April 19, 2023, Kennedy launched his presidential campaign in Boston for his shot at a seat in the Oval Office. Aside from him being a member of the Kennedy family and anti-vaxx activist, he’s also an environmental lawyer, who has described himself as a teller of truths who will “end the division” in the U.S.

Meanwhile, fellow GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump is still ahead in the national primary polls with 52.3%. DeSantis is in second place with 18.8%. Here’s all the reactions to DeSantis saying he’d offer Kennedy a job.

It’s flat-out insanity for DeSantis to mention RFK Jr. within the same sentence as the FDA or CDC, let alone as a potential appointee to do anything related to medicine. RFK Jr.’s a kook who’d improve nothing. (The full answer’s even worse than this clip.) https://t.co/cIgpo8wIGn — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 26, 2023

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis shoots down the idea of having Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr. be his vice-presidential pick.



There also seems to be the notion that he suggested RFK Jr. could lead the CDC or FDA but that's not what the transcript suggests:



CLAY… pic.twitter.com/Huu8m96XsB — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 26, 2023

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that as president he would “sic” notorious anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the CDC or FDA.

WTF 😳 Does he really think he'll get Dem votes by promoting the illogical Kennedy black sheep? — ATP (@ATPJudge) July 26, 2023

Embarrassingly bad answer from DeSantis. https://t.co/FippgH1N6J — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) July 26, 2023

Respectable conservative media: The idea that Ron DeSantis is an anti-vaxxer is just another smear by the liberal media.



Ron DeSantis: I think RFK Jr should run the FDA. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) July 26, 2023

The Ron DeSantis ‘reset’ so far:



– digital staff made nazi memes

– drop 5 more points in polls

– say on video RFK Jr. should run the FDA



He should drop out and let a candidate who isn’t a fucking weirdo take on Trump.



Beyond obvious at this point he is a failure. 🤷‍♂️ Told ya. — “Internet Conor” (@conorjrogers) July 26, 2023