“The View” is packing up and moving to a brand spankin’ new studio that will be located in downtown New York City. The panel shared the news during the show’s Season 27 finale on Friday.

“This is the final episode of the season and after 10 years and 2,143 episodes, this is also the last episode we’ll do from this studio,” cohost Sunny Hostin announced.

Get ready for a new ‘View’ as we end this chapter after 10 years in our studio on New York City's Upper West Side! ✨



See you in September from our new, state-of-the-art studio in downtown Manhattan when we kick off season 28! pic.twitter.com/SDvrtFYMsB — The View (@TheView) August 2, 2024

She continued: “We’re sad to say goodbye, but we are thrilled to be moving to a brand new studio downtown. Brand new, state of the art, and we will see you there in September for the premiere of Season 28 of ‘The View.’”

ABC also shared the news on its official Instagram page.

“Get ready for a new ‘View’ as we end this chapter after 10 years in our studio on New York City’s Upper West Side!” the show wrote in a post with black-and-white images of all the hosts. “See you in September from our new, state-of-the-art studio in downtown Manhattan when we kick off Season 28! Here’s a look behind the scenes of our photo shoot for this past season in studio TV1.”

This is not the first time the daytime talk show has switched up its production location. When “The View” launched in 1997, it was filmed at ABC Television Studio 23 in New York until 2014. The show then transitioned to the ABC Broadcast Center, where it lasted until today.

After a decade in the studio, “The View” will pick back up in its new Manhattan home later this year in September on ABC.