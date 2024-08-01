Whoopi Goldberg Jokes She ‘Turned Black’ After Actually Saying Trump’s Name on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg has only said Donald Trump’s name on “The View” once in the last year or so, give or take a few months, and according to the ABC moderator, she “turned Black” the second she did it.

Typically, in discussing the former president, Whoopi only refers to him as “You-Know-Who,” if she can help it. She did break that rule this summer though, to note when he officially became a convicted felon. But, when New Hampshire governor Chris Sununu stopped by the show on Thursday morning, she reverted to her normal habit.

And that amused Sununu pretty thoroughly, as he joked, “I love that he’s like Voldemort. You don’t mention the name.”

At that, Whoopi noted that she almost never has, and her cohosts readily backed her up.

“She said it once and she was struck by lightning,” Joy Behar joked. However, Whoopi revealed the consequence of saying Trump’s name was actually much more intense.

“I turned Black!” she marveled.

The ABC host was, of course, mocking Trump’s racist words at the National Association of Black Journalists conference on Wednesday, where he said that his presumptive opponent Vice President Kamala Harris “turned Black” after originally only touting her South Asian heritage.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.