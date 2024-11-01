‘The Voice’: Michael Bublé Jokes About Quitting While Deciding Winner for J.Paul and Kamila Kiehne’s ‘Toxic’ Duet | Exclusive Video

Team Bublé’s J.Paul and Kamila Kiehne are giving their coach a run for his money as Michael Bublé jokes about quitting to put off deciding a winner of the battle.

In an exclusive clip of Monday’s shared with TheWrap, J.Paul and Kiehne take the stage in the battles for an electric rendition of Britney Spears’ “Toxic,” and wow the coaches with their collaborative performance, even bringing Snoop Dog out of his chair.

“Man that was a real presentation right there – [it] got me to stand up,” Snoop said in the clip. “And the way y’all work together — y’all had a routine, y’all had dance steps, what do you mean?”

Snoop complimented Kiehne for the “range” and “depth” of her voice at just 17 years ago, saying “you’re not even at the age where you’re supposed to know how to do all that … you’re ahead of the curve.” He then asked J.Paul if he was in the church choir growing up, to which J.Paul revealed he was, in fact, a pastor’s kid.

“I see that this record kinda put handcuffs on you, cause you couldn’t really go where you wanted to go but I heard the Lord in there … I heard the spirit of your vindication through your illustration which brought forth an ovation,” Snoop said, declining to make a choice between the singers.

Reba McEntire likewise complimented Kiehne’s voice, noting that if the decision was hers to make, she would go with Kiehne. Gwen Stefani went the other way, saying J. Paul won the battle in her eyes.

As time came for Bublé to decide the winner of the battle, the singer called himself a “proud dad,” clarifying that he is a “young” and “handsome” “proud dad.”

“Before I make a choice, I want to say this, this is just a small part of your career it is a part of your musical journey and what I love is because you were so in it tonight, you will have this forever,” he said. “I honestly just don’t know what to do … my hands are just so sweaty.”

With the pressure on, Bublé lamented having to choose just one singer to advance to the next round, joking saying “you know what, actually no, I quit.”

“Don’t make me call, Blake!” Carson Daly responded jokingly.

To find out whether Bublé chose J.Paul or Kiehne to advance, tune into Monday’s episode of “The Voice.”

You can watch the full clip above.

“The Voice” premieres Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, and streams on Peacock the day after its NBC premiere.