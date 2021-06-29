The Weeknd to Star In and Co-Write HBO Cult Series in the Works

The Weeknd is developing a series for HBO called “The Idol” that he would star in and co-write. The project would follow a romance between a pop singer and an enigmatic club owner who also happens to be the leader of a secret cult.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, would executive produce with Reza Rahim and Sam Levinson; all three would be credited as creators. Joseph Epstein will also write and executive produce in addition to serving as showrunner. Mary Laws will write and co-executive produce.

Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, Aaron Gilbert will also executive produce, with Wassim “SAL” Slaiby and La Mar C. Taylor as co-executive producers.

The Weeknd has some acting experience under his belt. He wrote and starred in an episode of TBS’ animated comedy “American Dad” in 2020, and he also played himself in the Adam Sandler-led “Uncut Gems” last year. This past February, he performed during the Super Bowl LV halftime show.

Levinson most recently created HBO’s “Euphoria.”

The Weeknd is represented by Wassim “SAL” Slaiby at SALXCO, Christian Carino at CAA and Kenny Meiselas at Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks. Sam Levinson is represented by WME, Stuart Manashil and Sloss Law.