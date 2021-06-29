HBO Max shows

WarnerMedia

HBO Max or HBO? The 3 Things That Determine Where New Shows Debut

by | June 29, 2021 @ 2:32 PM

HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys uses “The Flight Attendant,” “Gossip Girl” and “Peacemaker” to define his streaming service

“It’s not HBO. It’s HBO Max.” But what exactly is HBO Max?

A little over a year into the life of WarnerMedia’s new streaming service, HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys has developed his answer to this question about what makes a show best suited to the premium cable channel vs. the streaming platform.

Become a member to read more.

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jmaasaronson

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

The Bachelorette

Ratings: CBS Wins Monday in Viewers With All Reruns as ‘Bachelorette’ Tops Demo

‘Succession’ Season 3 to Premiere in the Fall
reservation dogs indigenous sundance

‘Indigenizing’ Hollywood: How the Sundance Native Lab Is Flipping an Outdated Script
Made for Love HBO Max

‘Made for Love’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max
Batwoman

Ratings: ‘Batwoman’ Sheds 45,000 Viewers From Last Week With Season 2 Finale
F9 Black Widow

‘F9’ on Track to Top Last ‘Fast’ Film at the Box Office – But Soon Faces a Marvel-Size Obstacle
summer tv winners

Here’s the Wild No. 1 New Show of Summer 2021 (So Far)
When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren

Ratings: ABC’s ‘When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren’ Debut Wins 8 PM

How ‘Bosch’ Paved the Way for Jack Reacher, Kay Scarpetta and Other Book-to-Streaming Crime Solvers
DON'T USE AGAINbrian roberts comcast roku

Why Buying Roku Does (and Doesn’t) Make Sense for Comcast
US women's national soccer team

‘LFG’ Documentary’s 5 Most Shocking Revelations on the Pro Soccer Pay Gap