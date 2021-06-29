‘Succession’ Season 3 to Premiere in the Fall

“Succession” will finally return for its third season this fall, HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys told reporters on Tuesday.

The drama series last aired a new episode in October of 2019. The third season, like many other series, was delayed because of the pandemic.

Here’s the official description for “Succession” Season 3, which is currently in production: “Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy begins Season 3 in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.”

“Succession” stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, Rob Yang, J. Smith Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk and Arian Moayed. Joining the cast for Season 3 are Adrien Brody and Alexander Skarsgård.

“Succession” won a ton of Emmys in 2020, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Cherry Jones), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Strong), Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Andrij Parekh), Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series (Armstrong), Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series (Avy Kaufman) and Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series (William Henry and Venya Bruk).

According to writer and executive producer Georgia Pritchett, series creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong is eyeing a five-season run at most, but “possibly more like four.”

“I think the maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four,” Pritchett told U.K. newspaper The Times in an interview published Thursday. “We’re at the end of filming season three, so at this point Jesse is saying only one more. But that happens every time. We’ve got a good end in sight.”