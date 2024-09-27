Does DreamWorks’ ‘The Wild Robot’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?

“The Wild Robot” is here.

The latest feature from DreamWorks Animation, written and directed by Chris Sanders and based on the best-selling book by Peter Browne, stars Lupita Nyong’o as a robot that washes ashore on an unpopulated island. In need of a task, she takes to raising a young gosling, whose family she accidentally destroyed. What follows is a heart-tugging tale of family, togetherness and agency – the right and desire to change your own programming, whether you’re a robot or a frisky fox. (Pedro Pascal, Catherine O’Hara, Matt Berry, Ving Rhames and Mark Hamill voice some of the animals.)

But the question remains: does “The Wild Robot” have a post-credits scene? As you’ll recall, “Inside Out 2” made you stick around after the credits for the Riley’s deepest, darkest secret. Can the same be said for “The Wild Robot?” Read on to find out!

Does “The Wild Robot” have a post-credits scene?

It does!

Really?

Yes!

Tell us more!

The movie features a little montage once the credits roll (we’re 99% sure this is to give people time to wipe away their tears and get themselves together) and then the main credits and then a little post-credits scene.

What is it?

Well, now we should issue a big spoiler warning.

Okay okay.

You still there?

Yes.

Okay, we shall continue.

Get on with it!

The sequence has fox Fink (Pascal) and Paddler (Berry) planting a new tree. In the climactic confrontation between the robots, who are looking to capture our robotic lead Roz (Nyong’o), the animals chop down a giant tree that Paddler had been gnawing away at. It helps them flood the valley and put out fires that the bad robots have started. This shows that nature is healing and growing and, crucially, that the animals are working together still. Of course there are still some rascals. And as a mischievous squirrel approaches the tree, Fink knocks it over with an acorn. (This is a recurring bit.)

Aw, that’s cute!

Yes, it really is.

Anything else?

Nope. That’s it.

Will “The Wild Robot” continue?

That is, of course, up to the box office (and awards consideration). But Browne has written two more books, so we think that Roz will be back sooner rather than later. We certainly hope so.