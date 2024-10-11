‘The Wire’ Creator Calls Out Russian Streaming Services for Removing References to Gay Character

“The Wire” creator is calling out a pair of Russian streaming services for removing references to one of the show’s gay characters.

David Simon took to X on Friday to condemn the act of taking out scenes and dialogue that acknowledge Omar Little’s homosexuality. He did not take the censoring lightly.

“Have been informed that the two Russian streaming services offering ‘The Wire’ in that country have systematically removed scenes and dialogue indicating that Omar Little is homosexual,” Simon wrote on X.

He continued, “Be advised, you backward f–ks, that Omar Little of Baltimore, Maryland, is unapologetically gay and, though fictional, infinitely more badass and tactically effective than all of the conscripts and paroled thugs you’ve sent into the meat-grinder in Ukraine. Not that they’d do much better invading West Baltimore. But thanks for watching, I guess.”

Little, played by the late Michael K. Williams, was one of the most popular characters in “The Wire.” The series ran on HBO from 2002-08 and is heralded by many as one of TV’s greatest shows.

Williams was found dead in his apartment in 2021. The actor died of “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine.” He was 54.

At the time of his passing, Simon also remembered Williams and the work they did together on “The Wire.”

“Too gutted right now to say all that ought to be said,” he wrote. “Michael was a fine man and a rare talent and on our journey together he always deserved the best words. And today those words won’t come.”

In America, “The Wire” is available to stream on Max.

