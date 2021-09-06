Michael K Williams, ‘The Wire’ and ‘Boardwalk Empire’ Star, Dies at 54

Michael K. Williams, the star of HBO’s “The Wire” and “Boardwalk Empire,” was found dead Monday at his Brooklyn apartment, an official at the New York Police Department told TheWrap. The five-time Emmy nominee was 54 at the time of his death.

According to individuals that spoke with the New York Post, drug paraphernalia was found in Williams’ apartment, suggesting that he possibly died from a drug overdose. However, the NYPD could not confirm this information to TheWrap.

A police official told the New York Post, “no foul play” is indicated and there was “no forced entry” into Williams’ apartment.

A representative for Williams did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment Monday, but a spokesperson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter: “It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this insurmountable loss.”

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, a member of the HBO family for more than 20 years,” HBO said in a statement to TheWrap. “While the world is aware of his immense talents as an artist, we knew Michael as a dear friend who was beloved by all who had the privilege to work with him. We send our deepest condolences to his family for this immeasurable loss.”

Best known for playing Omar Little on the critically acclaimed “The Wire” and Chalky White on “Boardwalk Empire,” Williams’ most recently starred on “Lovecraft Country,” another HBO title, for which he recently received a supporting actor 2021 Emmy nomination and will be posthumously competing for the award later this month.

Among Williams’ other notable TV credits are “F Is for Family,” “When They See Us,” “Hap and Leonard,” “When We Rise,” “The Night Of” and “Community.” On the film side, the actor is best known for his parts on “12 Years a Slave,” “Assassin’s Creed,” “Inherent Vice,” “Gone Baby Gone” and “The Road.”

More to come…