Liam Hemsworth stepped into the role previously occupied by Henry Cavill on “The Witcher” back in October 2022, but fans still haven’t completely warmed to the idea. In a new interview with Collider his costar Freya Allen said that she hopes fans will adjust to the change soon.

“I don’t want to speak for him, but from what I’ve understood, I feel like he’s really wanting to try and bring the heart,” Allen said. “He’s been training. I feel sorry for him, honestly, because, number one, that fan base can be very attack-y, and it’s not an ideal situation to be in taking up someone else’s role.”

“But I’m really excited to see what he does. And he’s such a lovely guy. I just hope that people give him the time of day, you know?” Allen concluded.

Production on the fourth season of “The Witcher” began in April. The season’s logline reads, “After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire and finding one another again.”

Joey Batey, Cavill’s former costar, told TheWrap ahead of season’s 3 premiere that the loss would definitely be felt. “The character of Geralt — I’m not going to give too much away — is very much in a very compromised situation. The emotional depth that Henry brought to that performance, particularly in those final few weeks of filming, now looking back on it, it’s incredibly touching,” he said.

“I had a little trouble watching it, actually,” he added.

Allen agreed. “So did I. There’s a certain scene towards the end, and he says something related to Ciri. I was gone. I was just tears.”

Netflix is already planning an endgame for the series — the streamer announced in April that “The Witcher” will conclude with Season 5.