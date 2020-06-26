‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘The View,’ ‘Jeopardy’ Win Top Daytime Emmy Awards

“The Young and the Restless” was named the year’s outstanding drama series and “Jeopardy,” “The Ellen DeGeneres” and “The View” also won awards at the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which were handed out in a virtual ceremony that aired on CBS on Friday evening.

The win is the 11th in the category for “The Young and the Restless,” placing it two behind the all-time leader, “General Hospital.”

The broadcast was hosted by Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond from “The Talk.” Their show lost to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show category, while “The View” won the Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show. The award for Outstanding Entertainment News Show went to “Entertainment Tonight.”

The Outstanding Game Show Emmy was given to “Jeopardy!” for the record 17th time. (“The $20,000 Pyramid” and its successor, “The $25,000 Pyramid,” are second with nine total wins.)

NBC’s “Today Show” was named the outstanding morning show. “The Bay the Series” won in the Outstanding Digital Drama Series category, the fifth time in the last six years it has done so.

Winning hosts included Alex Trebek for “Jeopardy!” and Kelly Clarkson for “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

In the daytime drama lead acting categories, the Emmys went to Jason Thompson for “The Young and the Restless” and Heather Tom for “The Bold and the Beautiful.” Thompson is the third different actor to win a Daytime Emmy for playing the role of Billy Abbott on “The Young and the Restless,” making that role the one that has produced the largest number of winning actors. Tom has now won six times, tying her for the most among daytime actresses.

Tamara Braun and Bryton James won the supporting actress and actor awards in a daytime drama for “General Hospital” and “The Young and the Restless,” respectively. Olivia Rose Keegan from “Days of Our Lives” won the award for young performer.

“Giada Entertains” won for culinary series and “The People’s Court” won for legal/courtroom program. “Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration” took the award for Outstanding Special Class Special.

Overall, “The Young and the Restless” led all shows with eight wins, followed by “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “General Hospital” with four and “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Jeopardy!” and “Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration” with three.

CBS, the network that broadcast the show, handily let all networks with 15 wins, with syndicated shows winning 11 and ABC taking five.

Winners were announced in 19 different categories during the two-hour broadcast. Additional winners in 24 categories were announced on social media after the broadcast.

Digital Drama categories will be streamed in a separate virtual ceremony on July 19th, while Children’s, Animation, Family Viewing and Lifestyle Programming categories will be presented in a virtual ceremony on July 26th.

The winners in categories presented on the broadcast:

Outstanding Drama Series: “The Young and the Restless”

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Heather Tom, “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Jason Thompson, “The Young and the Restless”

Outstanding Entertainment News Show: “Entertainment Tonight”

Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series: “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Outstanding Digital Drama Series: “The Bay the Series”

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host: Kelly Clarkson, “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

Outstanding Game Show Host: Alex Trebek, “Jeopardy!”

Outstanding Game Show: “Jeopardy!”

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: “General Hospital”

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show: “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Outstanding Informative Talk Show: “The View”

Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama Series: Olivia Rose Keegan, “Days of Our Lives”

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program: “The People’s Court”

Outstanding Special Class Special: “Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration”

Outstanding Culinary Series: “Giada Entertains”

Outstanding Morning Show: “Today Show”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Tamara Braun, “General Hospital”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Bryton James, “The Young and the Restless”

Categories announced after the broadcast:

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series: Eva LaRue, “The Young and the Restless”

Outstanding Makeup for A Drama Series: “The Young and the Restless”

Outstanding Makeup: “The Talk”

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama Series: “The Young and the Restless”

Outstanding Hairstyling: “The Real”

Outstanding Costume Design for a Drama or Digital Series: “The Bold and the Beautiful”

Outstanding Costume Design: “The Real”

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Direction/Scenic Design for a Drama or Digital Series: “The Young and the Restless”

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Direction/Scenic Design: “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

Outstanding Promo – Topical: “Jeopardy! All Star-Games”

Outstanding Promo – Brand Image Campaign – Network or Program: “She-Ra International Women’s Day 2019”

Outstanding Directing for a Game Show: “The Price Is Right”

Outstanding Directing for Talk, Entertainment News, Morning Show: “Today Show With Hoda and Jenna”

Outstanding Music Direction & Composition for a Drama or Digital Drama Series: “Days of Our Lives”

Outstanding Original Song: “The Bad Guys?” from “Brainwashed by Toons”

Outstanding Casting for a Drama or Digital Drama Series: “Eastsiders”

Outstanding Technical Team for a Drama Series: “General Hospital”

Outstanding Technical Team: “Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration”

Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Drama or Digital Drama Series: (TIE) “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “Dark/Web”

Outstanding Lighting Direction: “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

Outstanding Multi-Cam Editing for a Drama or Digital Drama Series: “General Hospital”

Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing for a Drama Series: “The Young and the Restless”

Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing: “The Price Is Right”

Outstanding Writing for a Special Class Special: “Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration”