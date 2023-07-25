TheGrill Conference Returns October 4

TheGrill, TheWrap’s highly anticipated industry conference will return on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood. Leading industry visionaries will come together to discuss the convergence of entertainment, media and technology. This year’s topics will cover: artificial intelligence, mergers and acquisitions, streaming, diversity and inclusion, screenwriting, guild negotiations and more.

TheGrill provides an invaluable opportunity for networking, knowledge exchange, and collaboration. Our diverse audience consists of decision-makers, influencers and leaders, making it an ideal environment for meaningful connections and industry insights. Throughout the day, attendees will have access to workshops, panels, industry roundtables and a networking luncheon. The day will conclude with a cocktail hour honoring the 2023 Innovators List.

“This year’s Grill Conference comes at a vital crossroads in our industry’s history,” said TheWrap editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman. “With the rise of AI, union strikes, mega-mergers and other developments, it’s an important time to understand the drivers behind industry trends, opportunities, disruption and what’s at stake for the future of Hollywood.”

Speakers will be announced soon.

About TheGrill:

For more than a decade, TheWrap’s Grill event series has led the conversation on the convergence of entertainment, media and technology, bringing together newsmakers to debate the challenges of and opportunities for making content in the digital age. TheGrill delivers a unique series of curated discussions, industry panels and virtual networking activations that explore the ever-changing media landscape. Past speakers have included Brian Grazer, Ted Sarandos, Irving Azoff, Dana Walden, John Singleton, Kara Swisher, Bill Maher, Antoine Fuqua, Scott Stuber, Jose Andres, Casey Wasserman, Kevin Mayer and many more.

