Jerry Bruckheimer and Irving Azoff to Headline TheGrill 2025

Legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer and music industry titan Irving Azoff will headline TheGrill 2025, TheWrap’s flagship media leadership conference, returning Sept. 30 to the Directors Guild of America (DGA) Theater in Los Angeles.

Now in its 16th year, TheGrill convenes top voices from film, television, music, tech and finance for a day of exclusive conversations, industry panels, high-level networking and forward-thinking insights.

This year’s programming will feature timely discussions on…

Artificial Intelligence and Creativity

The Evolution of Streaming

Theatrical Distribution on Deck

The Business of Sports and Media

Spotlight sessions will include a one-on-one conversation with Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the upcoming Formula 1 sports drama “F1,” starring Brad Pitt. Bruckheimer’s distinguished career includes producing such landmark hit films as “Top Gun,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

Legendary music businessman Irving Azoff, chairman and CEO of The Azoff Company and chairman of Full Stop Management, will join for a keynote interview with TheWrap Editor-in-Chief Sharon Waxman.

Azoff will offer a glimpse into his decades-long influence on the music business, from artist management to live entertainment. He will also discuss his organization of FireAid, a benefit concert of 30+ artists supporting L.A. communities impacted by wildfires. Azoff also has managed musical icons through his career, including The Eagles, Bon Jovi and John Mayer.

“TheGrill has always been a place where big ideas and bold leaders come together to address where the industry is headed,” said Sharon Waxman, founder and Editor-in-Chief of TheWrap. “We’re thrilled to welcome Jerry Bruckheimer and Irving Azoff, whose impact on entertainment is truly unmatched.”

Additional speakers and full programming details for TheGrill 2025 will be announced in the coming weeks.