TheWrap Launches ‘What to Watch’ Streaming Charts Powered by JustWatch

TheWrap, the leading digital news organization covering the business of entertainment, and JustWatch, the international streaming guide, have partnered to create “What to Watch,” a new vertical on TheWrap presenting comprehensive streaming charts destination for the most popular films and shows on every major streaming service.

JustWatch’s data is powered by over 50 million users, offering real-time data that reflect what subscribers are watching on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock and Apple TV+.

The “What to Watch” channel on TheWrap features curated selections and articles from TheWrap editorial team combined with JustWatch’s streaming charts to create a real-time recommendation engine for viewers. The channel presents an opportunity to engage users at their moment of highest consideration of what they will watch.

TheWrap is pleased to partner at launch with CLEAR, the secure identity company.

“In today’s streaming landscape, audiences are no longer defined by demographics—they’re united by shared content affinities,” said Edward Menicheschi, President & COO at TheWrap. “User behavior on our site underscores this shift, with streaming recommendations driving a significant portion of our cross-platform engagement. With What to Watch, we set out to create the ultimate streaming guide for our users—a trusted destination that reflects the evolving ways audiences discover and connect with content. By partnering with JustWatch, the leader in real-time streaming data, we’re able to combine editorial curation with accurate insights to deliver a seamless world of content discovery.”

“We are excited to partner with The Wrap to bring our data of over 50 million streamers worldwide to life. Almost 10 years ago, JustWatch launched its streaming guide in the US and it is by far our biggest market,” said David Croyé, Founder and CEO JustWatch. “We normally use our data to run better media campaigns on YouTube, Meta and TikTok, but using the data for discovery and what-to-watch on TheWrap is a perfect match. People want to spend less time searching and more time watching. Getting a quick read on what is trending on my streaming services and my favorite genre lets you catch every must watch movie or show.”

“CLEAR’s story began in airports, but we believe identity is foundational to all kinds of experiences, including entertainment,” said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman Becker. “In today’s digital world, consumers expect personalized, data-driven interactions with the brands they love, and we’re excited to support the seamless experience that What to Watch will bring to millions of entertainment and media enthusiasts with this platform.”

