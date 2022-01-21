Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne Set Next Feature ‘Time and Space’ With Producer Judd Apatow

Ahead of the premiere of their directorial debut “Am I OK?” at Sundance, comedian Tig Notaro and actress Stephanie Allynne have already laid plans for what will be their next film.

Notaro and Allynne are set to direct “Time and Space,” an individual with knowledge told TheWrap, and the duo have teamed with Judd Apatow to produce the film.

Allynne will direct “Time and Space” based on a screenplay and story she co-wrote with Notaro, and the two will also produce through their production company Something Fierce. Apatow will produce through Apatow Productions.

Notaro will also star in the film as one half of a lesbian couple that finds their life thrown into turmoil when they leave urban Los Angeles to live in upstate New York. The film is based on their own near-decision to make a similar move following the birth of their twin sons, and the pandemic inspired them to consider whether such a move would have been a terrible decision.

“Am I OK?,” which will premiere Monday at Sundance out of competition and is an acquisition title, stars Dakota Johnson and Sonoya Mizuno as two lifelong friends whose friendship is tested when Johnson’s character embarks on a personal journey. Notaro also co-stars in the film.

Notaro and Allynne are a couple who collaborated on Notaro’s show “One Mississippi,” and they’re currently writing on a political comedy for Netflix called “First Ladies.”

Notaro is represented by ICM, MGMT Management and Ziffren Brittenham. Allynne is represented by Gersh, Rise Management and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark. Apatow is represented by UTA, Mosaic, and Ziffren Brittenham.

Deadline first reported the news.