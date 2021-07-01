Tig Notaro Puts the Kool-Aid Man on Blast in Trailer for Animated HBO Special (Video)

The Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian, writer, actor and director Tig Notaro will become an animated character (complete with an animated version of her signature beige cardigan) in “Tig Notaro: Drawn,” HBO’s first fully animated stand-up special.

In a trailer for the streamer’s upcoming special, Notaro’s signature voice, deadpan comedy style, storytelling skills and quick wit are all on display as she gives a monologue on the Kool-Aid Man, talks to an animated, fuchsia spider dangling from the stage ceiling and recounts countless stories about everything from her high school talent show mishaps to a dental procedure gone wrong.

“Tig Notaro: Drawn” is a special produced for HBO by Ellen Degeneres’ A Very Good Production and Tig Notaro’s ZeroDollarsandZeroSense productions. The special was written by Tig Notaro, directed by Greg Franklin and produced by Rachel Abarbanell. Tig Notaro, Thomas Ouellette, Hunter Seidman, Ellen DeGeneres, Jeff Kleeman, Greg Franklin and Brendan Burch serve as co-executive producers.

The special is HBO’s first-ever fully animated stand-up special and will air on HBO July 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and be available to stream on HBO Max as well. Check out the official trailer above.