Tig Notaro Sets Fully Animated Stand-Up Special ‘Drawn’ at HBO

If you know Tig Notaro’s deadpan comedy, you know she’s never one to get too animated on stage, though that’s exactly what she’ll be doing for her new stand-up comedy special.

Notaro has set her next stand-up comedy special “Drawn” at HBO to premiere this summer, and the special will be the first fully animated hour of stand-up comedy.

Ellen DeGeneres is executive producing “Drawn,” which reunites the two after working together on both Netflix specials “Tig Notaro Happy to Be Here” in 2018 and “Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable,” which Notaro co-directed.

Notaro worked with animation studio Six Point Harness to produce the special. The studio has previously worked on the Oscar-winning short “Hair Love” as well as “Lazor Wulf,” “Guava Island” and “Waffles + Mochi.”

“After having had the pleasure of seeing bits and pieces of my comedy animated over the years by some talented artists, I became DRAWN to the idea of creating a fully animated hour,” Notaro said. “Stand-up can be a very solitary art form, so combining it with a collaborative yearslong creative effort was such a joyful experience. I’m so proud of this special and can’t wait for everyone to be fully vaccinated watching with their Nana.”

“I’m so excited for everyone to see Tig’s new special,” DeGeneres said. “I told her since it was animated that we should have Dory in it, but she awkwardly changed the subject. But it’s still hilarious.”

Tig Notaro was named one of the “50 best stand-up comics of all time” by Rolling Stone, and she’s best known for her groundbreaking special “LIVE” in which she was candid about her recent breast cancer diagnosis. As an actress, she’s recently starred in “Star Trek: Discovery” and wrote the series “One Mississippi.” She also starred in the comedy “Instant Family” and will appear in the Zack Snyder film “Army of the Dead” for Netflix.

“Drawn” is written by Tig Notaro; directed by Greg Franklin; executive produced by Tig Notaro, Thomas Ouellette, Hunter Seidman, Ellen DeGeneres, Jeff Kleeman, Greg Franklin, Brendan Burch; produced by Rachel Abarbanell; animation by Six Point Harness, Inc; produced for HBO by Ellen DeGeneres’ A Very Good Production and Tig Notaro’s ZeroDollarsandZeroSense productions.