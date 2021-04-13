In the trailer for Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead,” Dave Bautista leads a team of mercenaries sent into Las Vegas in order to swipe $200 million from an abandoned casino vault.

The only problem is, the whole city has been ravaged by an army of undead warriors, and they’ve even got a zombie tiger to defend the city and keep the humans from getting out alive.

“They’re not what you think they are. They’re smarter, they’re faster, they’re organized,” one of the soldiers says in the “Army of the Dead” trailer.

“Army of the Dead” was directed, produced and co-written by Zack Snyder, who even served as his own cinematographer on the film. The film finds Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world. In the film, Bautista plays a displaced Vegas local and former zombie war hero who is now flipping burgers on the outskirts of town but is brought back to lead a team to boost a big haul from the vault underneath the casino. Bautista’s team has just 32 hours to get in and out before the city is nuked by the government.

Snyder wrote the story and co-wrote the screenplay with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold. “Army of the Dead” is produced by Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller and Zack Snyder.

He’s also assembled an impressive cast for “Army of the Dead,” including Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighofer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma S. Qureshi, Samantha Win, Richard Cetrone and Michael Cassidy.

Snyder is also developing an “Army of the Dead” anime series in which some of the characters from this film will reprise voice roles in the series. But it all kicks off when Netflix releases the film in select theaters and on streaming on May 21.

Watch the trailer here and above.