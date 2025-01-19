TikTok Shuts Down — For Now

TikTok is shut down.

The app went dark on Saturday evening as users were greeted with a message that says, “A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!”

Last year, Congress voted to ban the app in an action that reflected broader tensions between the U.S. and Chinese governments and concerns that the company was storing data of millions of Americans. The law said that TikTok could continue in the U.S. only if TikTok’s parent company, Beijing-based ByteDance, sold its U.S. business.

The law goes into effect on Sunday, but while President-elect Trump urged the Supreme Court to intervene, the Court sided with Congress on Friday.

Trump has said he would like to “save” TikTok, which he credits with helping him gain support amongst young voters last year. To keep it around, the incoming Trump Administration is considering an executive order that would overturn the ban, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden last April.

The incoming president said on Sunday he will “most likely” put in place a 90-day extension on the ban.

Stay tuned.