TikTok Users Spend Twice as Much Time on the App as Instagram Users Spend on Instagram

TikTok is a major time suck — even when compared to other popular apps.

A new report from Guggenheim Partners and Apptoptia on Tuesday found that American TikTok users spent an average of 108 minutes per day on the app between January and March, which is 21 minutes more than the next closest app, YouTube.

The joint report shows TikTok is much stickier than other popular apps, including Facebook, where users spend 63 minutes per day on average, and Instagram, where users spend 48 minutes per day on average; both apps are part of Meta, the $1.4 trillion company run by Mark Zuckerberg. Put another way, the average TikTok user spends more than twice as much time on the app as the average Instagram user spends scrolling for pictures and videos.

Other notable points from the report include Snapchat enjoying the best year-over-year growth, jumping 15% to an average of 34 minutes per day per user, while X usage dropped 5% compared to last year, hitting 24 minutes per day per user.

It is also worth noting that YouTube, where users spend an average of 87 minutes per day, has become the go-to hub for a myriad of entertainment choices, from parents looking for content for their preschoolers to football fans looking for insight on their favorite teams to Democrats and Republicans searching for political news.

The report comes after President Trump gave TikTok’s parent company, Beijing-based ByteDance, another 75-day extension last week to find a buyer for its American business or face being banned. ByteDance has claimed TikTok has 170 million American users.

TikTok’s heavy usage shows why only 32% of Americans have said they’re in favor of a ban, even if TikTok might act as a stealth spyware app for China’s communist government, as ByteDance is required by Chinese law to hand over user data if the government asks for it. “You can spy on me, I don’t care,” one TikTok creator told TheWrap last year.