Tim Burton Says He’ll Collaborate With Johnny Depp Again, But Don’t Expect an ‘Edward Scissorhands’ Sequel

Despite the success of “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” director Tim Burton has reaffirmed that “Edward Scissorhands” is one movie that “I don’t want to make a sequel to.”

Burton was asked about the film and several others on the red carpet at the Marrakesh Film Festival. IndieWire reported Burton added, “I didn’t want to make a sequel to that because it felt like a one-off thing. I didn’t want to have a sequel for ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ because it also felt like a one-off thing. Certain things are best left on their own, and that, for me, is one of them.”

That doesn’t mean that he’s finished working with frequent collaborator Johnny Depp, though. The director said he’s “sure there will be” future movies with Depp, and added, “I never feel like, oh, I’m going to use this and that actor. It usually has to be based on the project I’m working on. That’s what film is all about. It’s collaboration and bouncing ideas off the people around you.”

Burton also admitted he wasn’t especially skilled while working as an animator for Disney at first, but he said that changed. “Then they just let me draw and do whatever I wanted to do, which was incredible. Then I got the opportunity to do movies, but they didn’t really want to do my movies, so it was a very long and strange relationship,” he explained.

“Creativity is based on love, passion, and maybe sometimes revenge,” Burton continued. “These are all passionate feelings, and sometimes it was hard for me to pick which was passion, which was revenge, or which was love, because I treated any kind of studio situation I had as like being in a weird family.

“Sometimes they love you, sometimes they hate you, and that seemed pretty normal to me. I have no bad feelings about the studio, but I do think my days are done. As studios get more and more corporate, I feel like there has been less room for people like me.”

Burton previously shut down the idea of a “Nightmare Before Christmas” sequel last year. “To me, the movie is very important,” he said. “I’ve done sequels, I’ve done other things, I’ve done reboots, I’ve done all that s–t, right? I don’t want that to happen to this. It’s nice that people are maybe interested [in another one]. But I’m not.”