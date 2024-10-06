Tim Walz Goes on Fox News, Faces List of His Inaccurate Statements: ‘I Speak Passionately’ | Video

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz defended his past misstatements on Fox News Sunday. When asked about comments he’s made in which he claimed to have been in China during pro-democracy protests (he was there weeks later) at Tiananmen Square offered, “Look, I speak passionately. I had an entire career decades before I was in public office, they know, and I’m very proud of my 24 years in service and my record.”

Walz then attempted to redirect the conversation to Donald Trump and JD Vance. “I have never disparaged someone else in this. But I know that’s not what Donald Trump does. He disparages everyone … I will own up when I misspeak. I will own up when I make a mistake,” Walz said.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“Let’s be very clear, on that debate stage the other night, I asked one very simple question, and Senator Vance would not acknowledge that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.”

Voters, he added, are more concerned with Vance’s opinion on whether or not Trump lost in 2020 than they are with whether Walz and his wife used IUI or IVF to conceive their children. Walz has also misspoken on the latter topic.

Walz and Bream also spoke about the first anniversary of the attacks by Hamas against Israelis on Oct. 7, 2023, which kicked off the war that has raged in the region since. “We have been clear Israel has the right to defend itself. We’ve always stood in that position. We need the hostages returned, and we need to bring an end to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” Walz said.

“But again, the point is it, it’s Iran is at the heart of this, and their proxies that bring disruption throughout the region,” he continued.

In recent days Israeli authorities have made it clear that the country will target Iran in a retaliatory attack in response to a ballistic missile attack from Iran. Authorities have not given the Biden Administration any indication that they will avoid targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“If I were in their shoes, I’d be thinking about other alternatives than striking oil fields,” President Biden told reporters Friday.

You can watch the Fox News interview with Tim Walz in the video above.