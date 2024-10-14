Tim Walz Names Republicans He’d Like to See in Kamala Harris’ Cabinet

Tim Walz agrees with Kamala Harris’ previous statement that, if elected, she “needs to appoint a Republican to the cabinet.” The Democratic vice presidential candidate discussed the pros and cons of a few potential GOP names in Monday’s episode of the “Smartless” podcast.

Harris told CNN last month she would be happy to appoint a Republican, although she had “no one in particular in mind.” She added at the time, “I have spent my career inviting diversity of opinion and I think it’s important to have people at the table when some of the most important decisions are being made that have different views, different experiences. I think it would be to the benefit of the American public to have a member of my cabinet who is a Republican.”

“Well, she said it and I agree with her,” Walz told “Smartless” co-hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett. “She needs to appoint a Republican to the cabinet — I do think it matters to her — to a position of authority.”

The governor of Minnesota mentioned Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, whom he described as “super conservative, but that man is as honest as anything.” In 2019, during the first impeachment of Donald Trump, Flake wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post, in which he stated, “My fellow Republicans, it is time to risk your careers in favor of your principles. Whether you believe the president deserves impeachment, you know he does not deserve reelection.”

Walz also expressed his admiration for Oklahoma Sen. Jim Lankford, who wrote “a big piece” of the immigration bill. “I served with him. That guy is the most conservative person I ever met, but he’s also one of the most honorable. Some of these people need to be put in a position where they truly have the ability to influence things because they are ethical and they care about this country. And I think that’s something that really sets [Harris] apart to make a high profile appointment. Bring them folks who care about the country and let us look.”

“I don’t want to be surrounded by [yes] people — in my organization, my folks know that I’ll say something. They say, ‘You know, with all due respect, governor, that is a horrible idea and we should not do it.’ And I’m like, ‘OK, good. Thank you for stopping me from doing that horrible idea.’”

The above episode of “Smartless” is currently available for SiriusXM premium users. It will be available everywhere you stream your podcasts on Oct. 21.