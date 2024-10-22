Tim Walz Says Elon Musk Is Trump’s Real Running Mate, Mocks Him for ‘Skipping Like a Dips–t’ at Rally | Video

Tim Walz had a field day on Tuesday mocking Elon Musk for “skipping like a dips–t” at Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally earlier this month.

The photos of Musk leaping as he joined Trump onstage have already been blisteringly demolished online, but Walz couldn’t resist adding to the dogpiling while speaking to a crowd in Madison, Wisconsin. Walz jokingly referred to the X owner as Trump’s real running mate (indicating that Vance has gone into hiding since the VP debate), and that he’s been seen boosting Trump’s reelection bid more often than the former president’s real ticket partner.

Watch the moment below:

"Elon's on that stage, jumping around, skipping like a dipshit."



— Tim Walz jokes that Elon Musk is Trump's real "running mate" pic.twitter.com/mynCdl49j4 — The Recount (@therecount) October 22, 2024

“I’m going to talk about his running mate … Elon Musk. Seriously, where is Sen. Vance after he got asked the simplest question in the world at the debate? ‘Did Donald Trump lose the 2020 election?’ And after two weeks, he finally said, ‘No, he didn’t.’ That’s where he’s been spending his time. So look, Elon is on that stage, jumping around, skipping like a sips–t on these things.”

Walz added, “Think about that. That guy is literally the richest man in the world, spending millions of dollars to help Donald Trump buy an election.”

Musk has been heavily criticized for using the social media platform, which he bought in October 2022, to stump for Trump to his 201.8 million followers.

In one typically incendiary and unfounded X post, Musk alleged, “It is the stated goal of the Democrats to legalize all illegals, which would make all swing states permanently blue and turn America into a single-party state, just like California.”

However dubious Musk’s one-sided support is, legal experts recently told TheWrap that he actually hasn’t broken any laws with his nonstop endorsements of the GOP candidate.

Sarah Kreps, director of the Tech Policy Institute at Cornell University, said that the First Amendment allows Musk to say whatever he wants about Trump and rival Kamala Harris on his own platform, whether true or not, especially since the company went private with Musks’s purchase.

Watch Walz’s full takedown in the video above.