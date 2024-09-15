Tim Walz Advises Men Listen to Smart Women Like ‘Fellow Cat Owner’ Taylor Swift: ‘Help Us Beat the Smallest Man in the World’ | Video

Tim Walz offered a “life hack” while speaking in Superior, Wisconsin on Saturday. “Here’s my life hack for all the guys out there: surround yourself with smart women and listen to them, and you’ll do just fine. That includes my fellow cat owner, Taylor Swift, too, by the way.”

“It’s really great to have all of these women help us beat the smallest man in the world, Donald Trump,” he added, giving a nod to Swift’s “Tortured Poets Department” song “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.” Fan speculation around the song’s original subject was split between those who believed it was her ex Matty Healy of the 1975, or her prior longtime romantic partner, actor Joe Alwyn.

The singer’s endorsement of the Harris-Walz campaign shortly after Tuesday night’s debate has been a boon to voter registration, which increased by 400-500% in the two days that followed.

Both the Harris and the Trump campaigns have launched merch related to the singer since her endorsement. The Harris-Walz campaign debuted friendship bracelets on sale for $20 that quickly sold out (though more are available for pre-order); Trump’s campaign returned fire with Eras Tour-themed T-shirts that read “Make America Great Again,” covered with images of Trump styled after Swift’s own tour poster.

Swift endorsed Harris and Walz moments after the first presidential debate concluded and wrote in part, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for Harris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate Tim Walz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF and a woman’s right to her own body for decades,” Swift concluded, signing her message, “Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady.”

You can watch Swift perform the song Tim Walz referenced on the Eras Tour below: