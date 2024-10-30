Here Are All the Songs in ‘Time Cut’

The time-travel slasher movie has a soundtrack full of early 2000s hits

"Time Cut" (Netflix)

Netflix’s new slasher takes audiences back to the early aughts, and it’s got a soundtrack full of throwback needle drops to match. “Time Cut” stars Madison Bailey (“Outer Banks”) as a time-traveling teen who gets sent back to 2003, the year her sister, Summer (Antonia Gentry, Ginny of Netflix’s “Ginny and Georgia”) was murdered by a masked madman along with three other high school students.

Directed by Hannah Macpherson (“School Spirits”) from a script she co-wrote with “Freaky” and “It’s a Wonderful Knife” screenwriter Michael Kennedy, “Time Cut” also stars Michael Shanks and Griffin Gluck.

Naturally, the time-travel horror movie leans into the aesthetics of the era its set in, from the many midriff-baring ensembles, bedazzled belts, Ed Hardy shirts and Ugg boots to a soundtrack full of nostalgic needle drops. From Avril to Lavine to Hillary Duff to Fat Joe, the “Time Cut” songs are bonafide early-2000s chart-toppers. Well, most of them — there’s also an Olivia Rodrigo song for good measure.

Here’s a handy track list for all the songs in “Time Cut.”

  • “What’s Luv?” by Fat Joe
  • “Pork and Beef” by The Coup
  • “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl” by Olivia Rodrigo
  • “A Thousand Miles” by Vanessa Carlton
  • “Ain’t Got You” by Keven Qian
  • “So Yesterday” by Hillary Duff
  • “Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus
  • “Coming Home” by Emma Jayne
  • “Get Poppin” by PMG
  • “Complicated” by Avril Lavine
  • “All You Wanted” by Michelle Branch
