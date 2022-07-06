Activists are wary of Time's Up founders entrance into pro-abortion movement. (Getty Images, TheWrap)

Former Time’s Up Leaders Take Up Abortion Rights – But Face Criticism From Longtime Activists

by | July 6, 2022 @ 6:15 AM

“Once again, we see an elite group mobilizing around a social issue without including the activists who’ve been working on this issue for decades,” one advocate says

Former leaders of Hollywood’s nonprofit Time’s Up — including producer Katie McGrath, attorney Nina Shaw, actress Ashley Judd and CAA agent and board member Maha Dakhil — have mobilized anew in response to the Supreme Court’s overturning of the constitutional right to abortion last month. But former Time’s Up members and survivors of sexual assault say the group’s past failures, including on the abortion issue, hinder their credibility.

“Once again, we see an elite group mobilizing around a social issue without including the activists who’ve been working on this issue for decades,” activist and sexual assault survivor Louise Godbold wrote in an email to TheWrap. “And no, it is not enough to accessorize the next Golden Globes with abortion activists dressed in black.”

Become a member to read more.

Loree Seitz

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

sun valley lodge

What to Expect as Media Moguls Head to Sun Valley Amid Epic Tumult and Opportunity

Hulu on the Rise? Demand for Platform’s Original Series Has Doubled in the Last 3 Years | Charts
Minions The Rise of Gru

Family Box Office Is Back and 3 More Lessons From ‘Minions’ Sequel’s Record $125 Million Debut 
The Problem With Jon Stewart

Jon Stewart Condemns the Supreme Court as the ‘Fox News of Justice’
Abortion Rights Protest Sign

Google Announces Plan to Delete User Location History at Abortion Clinics
Ted Lasso

‘Ted Lasso’ Drives More Streaming Subscriptions Than Any Other Show, Survey Finds (Exclusive)

Amazon Freevee Content Chiefs Say Rebranding IMDb TV Goes Beyond Highlighting That It’s Free

‘UnWrapped’ Podcast: Jodie Sweetin and Katie Couric Give Their Uncensored Opinions on Roe v Wade and State of American Democracy

WrapPRO and Parrot Analytics Partner to Deliver Exclusive Data and Analysis to Subscribers

5 Ways TikTok Stars Are Reshaping the Creator Economy

FX’s ‘The Old Man’ Shakes Up List of Most In-Demand New Shows With Impressive Debut | Chart