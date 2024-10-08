Timothee Chalamet’s Bob Dylan Goes Electric in ‘A Complete Unknown’ Trailer

Timothee Chalamet’s Bob Dylan impression came into the light on Tuesday with the release of the new trailer for “A Complete Unknown,” a biopic that charts the musician’s rise and culminates in his polarizing electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

Wearing subtle makeup enhancements, Chalamet takes on all of Dylan’s affectations in this new look at the film, which comes from “Walk the Line” filmmaker James Mangold. Indeed, “A Complete Unknown” has shades of Mangold’s Johnny Cash film as it also looks to chronicle the relationship between Dylan and Joan Baez, played by Monica Barbaro.

Chalamet does all of his own singing in the film and plays guitar, piano and harmonica himself.

Mangold co-wrote the screenplay for the movie with Jay Cocks (“Silence”) and the cast also includes Edward Norton as Woody Guthrie, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, Elle Fanning, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz and Scoot McNairy.

Producers are Fred Berger, Alex Heineman, Peter Jaysen, Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer, Jeff Rosen, Chalamet and Mangold.

Watch the trailer below. “A Complete Unknown” opens in theaters on Dec. 25.