Timothée Chalamet Hits ‘Crank That’ Soulja Boy Dance, Flirts in Viral Brittany Broski Interview | Video

Timothée Chalamet hit Soulja Boy’s iconic dance from his groundbreaking 2007 track “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” during an interview with YouTuber Brittany Broski — all while making some flirtatious passes at the media personality.

In the clip, Broski asked the actor what his Top 3 favorite albums are, considering he’s portraying Bob Dylan in the biopic, “A Complete Unknown.”

“Top 3 favorite albums of all-time, I’m going to go ‘Bringing It All Back Home,’ ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ and ‘souljaboytellem.com,’ Chalamet said, as he broke down his love for the rapper. “Miss him, need him, a true artist, a groundbreaker, a generational-defining talent. Shout out Soulja Boy.”

That’s when Chalamet suggested the two hit the mega viral dance. After crankin’ the Soulja Boy, he briefly switched back to promoting his upcoming film.

However, he quickly pivoted to a question for Broski: “What’s your ideal man?”

She replied: “My ideal man is kind of like Jack Skellington from ‘Nightmare Before Christmas.’” Posing as if to say he fits the description, Chalamet pointed out the size of his arms and legs before giving the influencer props on her rise to fame.

“By the way, massive respect. I’ll stay on the knee the whole time,” he raved, to which Broski said, “Can you say one time for me: ‘Hail supreme leader?’”

“Hail supreme leader Broski,” the actor answered. “We are honored by your presence. Please leave us under the Christmas tree lots of presents. Hail supreme leader Broski, hail supreme leader Broski, hail supreme leader Broski, hail supreme leader Broski. Thank you so much for allowing me to have that Nutri-Grain bar when I got here.”

This isn’t the first time Chalamet has shared his love for hip-hop and rap. Videos of the actor have gone viral over the years, one specifically of a high school performance where he does a series of dances and raps inspired by the music of the early 2000s. In fact, the videos of him dancing and singing are one of the reasons he was able to nab his role as Willy Wonka in “Wonka.”

Timothée Chalamet's high school musical performances that got him the role in #Wonka https://t.co/r70fcgvQzo pic.twitter.com/ni293AnPts — Dana Abercrombie (@sagesurge) July 14, 2023

“A Complete Unknown” hits theaters on Christmas Day.