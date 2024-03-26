Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group has signed a multi-year, first-look feature film deal with rising star Timothée Chalamet, the company announced on Tuesday.

The deal further solidifies their relationship after his star-making performances in the studio’s “Dune” films and “Wonka.” It will allow the 28-year-old actor to develop, produce and star in new films for the studio.

Chalamet starred as Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” in 2021 and its blockbuster sequel “Dune: Part Two” this year, which has grossed over $575 million globally so far. He also headlined the holiday hit “Wonka,” portraying a young Willy Wonka, making $632 million worldwide.

“Over the last few years, we have admired not only Timothée’s commitment to his craft, which is evident in the range and depth of his varied roles, but also his unwavering dedication to give 100% of his time and attention to every project he has made here at Warner Bros. and elsewhere,” Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, co-chairs and CEOs at Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, said in a statement to TheWrap. “His collaboration on the campaigns for ‘Dune’ and ‘Wonka’ is something we all enjoyed immensely, and the results speak for themselves. We continue to build for the future of the theatrical film business at Warner Bros. Discovery and are thrilled Timothée has chosen our studio to be his creative home.”

Chalamet added: “Working with Mike De Luca, Pam Abdy and their teams on ‘Wonka’ and ‘Dune’ over these last few years has been a deeply rewarding experience. These are studio heads who believe in real movie making, and I’m so grateful for their support as an actor, producer and collaborator. This partnership feels like a natural next step. Let’s go!”

The New York native became the first actor in over 40 years to star in the two highest grossing domestic releases within an eight-month span. His other films include “Call Me By Your Name,” for which he earned an Oscar nomination at age 22, as well as “Little Women,” “Don’t Look Up” and “Bones and All.”

Chalamet previously served as a producer on Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All” for MGM Studios and is currently filming James Mangold’s “A Complete Unknown” for Searchlight, in which he stars as Bob Dylan and also serves as a producer.

