Tina Fey knows that not all of her “Saturday Night Live” sketches have withstood the test of time. When asked by “Late Night” host and former “SNL” co-star Seth Meyers if there are any pieces of comedy she’s made that make her go back and say “Oh boy,” Fey immediately owned up to cringing over her own work.

“Only everything,” Fey said on Thursday night’s show, a clip of which you can watch above.

Fey went on to explain that sometimes while she’s eating dinner with her family she puts on a Peacock channel that shows random clips from “Saturday Night Live.”

“They do not seem to be curated in any way. It’s just like someone had an old Rubbermaid tub and they’re like ‘Shake ’em out!’” Fey said.

“The Peacock tagline is, ‘We don’t know what it’s going to be either,” Meyers quipped.

“You get a great, classic Will Ferrell sketch and then a weird Charles Rocket Update feature. You just never know what’s going to happen,” Fey continued. “There will be something that comes on that is, one, not playing and, two, definitely problematic. My kids will be like ‘Oh wow.’ And I’m sitting there knowing that I full tilt wrote it.”

She then proceeded to mime looking away from the TV as she ate dinner.

The actor, writer and producer also pointed to “Mean Girls” as something that didn’t completely age well. Fey emphasized that was partially why she was so excited about the 2024 adaptation of the movie.

“What a gift to be able to reopen this movie and just quietly hide and remove some things. I get to clean the gums,” Fey explained.

First released in 2004 and directed by Mark Waters, “Mean Girls” quickly became a coming-of-age classic, making $130.1 million worldwide on a budget of $18 million. The 2024 remake is directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. and is based on the Broadway musical of the same name.