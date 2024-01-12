Tina Fey Recalls Stumbling Onto ‘SNL’ Sketches She Wrote That Were ‘Definitely Problematic’ in Front of Her Kids

The “Mean Girls” writer and star commiserated with Seth Meyers about their NBC pasts

Tina Fey knows that not all of her “Saturday Night Live” sketches have withstood the test of time. When asked by “Late Night” host and former “SNL” co-star Seth Meyers if there are any pieces of comedy she’s made that make her go back and say “Oh boy,” Fey immediately owned up to cringing over her own work.

“Only everything,” Fey said on Thursday night’s show, a clip of which you can watch above.

Fey went on to explain that sometimes while she’s eating dinner with her family she puts on a Peacock channel that shows random clips from “Saturday Night Live.”

“They do not seem to be curated in any way. It’s just like someone had an old Rubbermaid tub and they’re like ‘Shake ’em out!’” Fey said.

"Mean Girls"
Read Next
'Mean Girls' Review: Renee Rapp Can't Save This Muddled Musical Remake

“The Peacock tagline is, ‘We don’t know what it’s going to be either,” Meyers quipped.

“You get a great, classic Will Ferrell sketch and then a weird Charles Rocket Update feature. You just never know what’s going to happen,” Fey continued. “There will be something that comes on that is, one, not playing and, two, definitely problematic. My kids will be like ‘Oh wow.’ And I’m sitting there knowing that I full tilt wrote it.”

She then proceeded to mime looking away from the TV as she ate dinner.

The actor, writer and producer also pointed to “Mean Girls” as something that didn’t completely age well. Fey emphasized that was partially why she was so excited about the 2024 adaptation of the movie.

“What a gift to be able to reopen this movie and just quietly hide and remove some things. I get to clean the gums,” Fey explained.

First released in 2004 and directed by Mark Waters, “Mean Girls” quickly became a coming-of-age classic, making $130.1 million worldwide on a budget of $18 million. The 2024 remake is directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. and is based on the Broadway musical of the same name.

Read Next
Here Are All the Songs in the ‘Mean Girls’ Movie

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.