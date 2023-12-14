“Chrisley Knows Best” star Todd Chrisley’s daughter Savannah is speaking out about unfit living conditions her father says he’s been living in while serving time at a the federal prison in Pensacola, Florida.

“There are complaints of black mold, asbestos, led-based paint, unclean drinking water. And then in commissary they don’t even have bottled water. Apparently there is a shortage of bottled water,” Savannah said during a Thursday appearance on Court TV.

Aside from what he told his daughter, Chrisley shared with his lawyer Brian Entin — who previously sat down for an interview with NewsNation — that the prison was “disgustingly filthy,” “the food is dated” and that the prison is “literally starving these men to death.”

“And then when it comes to the food, it’s a year past expiration date and since my NewsNation interview, the deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons has shown up at Dad’s facility and he did a whole walk-through and, of course, everyone at the facility was trying to cover everything up and they actually removed all of the out-of-date food and hid it in a tractor trailer truck,” Savannah continued. “And then once the deputy director left, they put it all back in the cafeteria.”

In a reported response, the Bureau of Prisons stated that its effort is “operate facilities that are safe, secure, and humane” and that “humane treatment of the men and women in our custody is a top priority.” However, Savannah considers their words to be a “bold-face lie.”

On top of the poor conditions, Savannah said she’s calls and messages through social media regarding her father’s wellbeing in the prison. She explained that someone sent her a photo of her father and that a direct message to her demanded that she pay for Chrisley’s safety in the form of a monthly payment of $2,500.

“And I don’t know if that could have been someone that was employed at the prison or another inmate,” Savannah said. “You just don’t know. But then I’ve also received claims that he was beaten. And I’ve had to try to track him down. So, there’s been a multitude of things that have occurred and he’s not even allowed to do normal things inmates are allowed to do. He’s not allowed to go on certain parts of the campuses, because they cannot guarantee his safety. So, that’s a Bureau of Prisons issue, and if they can’t guarantee his safety, then why not put him in home confinement?”

Chrisley is currently serving a 10-year sentence after being found guilty of tax fraud. His wife Julie was convicted of obstruction of justice wire fraud.