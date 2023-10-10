As the next generation of the “Chrisley Knows Best” family gears up for their new reality show, Savannah Chrisley revealed that several networks are interested in distributing the upcoming series.

“There’s multiple different networks that are wanting it right now, so we’re trying to figure out where the best home for us is going to be,” Chrisley told TheWrap.

The unscripted series, which is currently untitled, follows Savannah, Chase Grayson, Chloe and “Nanny” Faye Chrisley after their parents, Todd and Julie, were sentenced to a combined 19 years in federal prison after being found guilty of several financial crimes last year.

“It’s definitely going to be a lot different than the original show because, for the first time in our lives, everything is out there in the public,” Chrisley said. “There’s nothing that’s being hid, so we can actually be open honest and vulnerable in this [show] instead of faking this picture perfect life.”

Produced by Scout Productions, the show has been said to capture an honest depiction of the family’s life in the aftermath of their parents’ incarceration, including the added pressure faced by Savannah after she took on guardianship for her 17-year-old brother Grayson and 10-year-old niece Chloe when her parents reported to prison earlier this year.

“Our partnership with Scout Productions has been amazing so far, because that’s what they want — they want the realness of it,” Chrisley said. “They want to see the struggle of me as a single parent trying to raise these kids [and the] family members, relationships and just everyday life things that people go through, instead of just acting like ‘alright, we’re perfect — we don’t deal with anything.’”

In addition to the new unscripted series, Savannah Chrisley also recently appeared on the second season of Fox reality show “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” which was the last show she watched with her parents before they went to prison.

Chrisley ended up voluntarily withdrawing from the experience three days into it after hitting her “breaking point” and feeling disconnected from Grayson and Chloe without any phones or cell service.

“It was really tough being away from Chloe and Grayson because obviously there’s been a ton of change in our life,” Chrisley said. “For the first time in my life, I actually love two people more than I love myself [and] I [was] ready to get home to them.”

Reflecting on the “impossible situation” that her family finds themselves in, Chrisley hopes speaking up about their experience might help others struggling with similar feelings.

“Our situation sucks but if I can take this and create a platform to help other people that are going through exactly what we’re going through, then I will do it in a heartbeat,” Chrisley said. “That’s been my main focus is just doing more with what I’ve been given. A lot of people don’t speak up about it and over 2 million families are impacted by the federal prison system. I want people to know that they’re not alone, and if something I can say or do can help that then I’m all for it.”