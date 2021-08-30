Tokyo Paralympics Games

Getty

Ratings: NBC Wins Sunday Gold With Tokyo Paralympics and Preseason NFL

by | August 30, 2021 @ 9:19 AM

CBS and ABC duke it out for second place

NBC is warming up for regular Sunday pro-football ratings wins, last night airing a preseason NFL game after its Tokyo Paralympics. CBS and ABC battled it out for second place, with “Big Brother” vs. “Family Feud.”

Due to the nature of live sports, the below early Nielsen numbers for NBC should be considered subject to significant adjustment. CBS also carried NFL football in a few markets, including Boston.

Become a member to read more.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

