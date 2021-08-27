summer tv shows broadcast viewership

CBS/ABC/NBC/Fox

7 Broadcast TV Shows Are Actually Up in Viewers This Summer

by | August 27, 2021 @ 11:25 AM

Well, it depends how you count ”Love Island“
tony maglio ratings report banner

Summer is not typically the season of noteworthy TV viewership, and ratings have been heading in the wrong direction for years now. But seven shows on the Big 4 broadcast networks are bucking at least one of those trends.

CBS’ “Love Island – Wednesday” episodes are the big grower — on a percentage basis — compared to last summer. According to Nielsen, Wednesday “Love Island” episodes have gained 10% more viewers — making the reality dating show the lone entertainment series across the Big 4 networks (CBS, NBC, Fox and ABC) up double digits. (I’ll get to that “entertainment” caveat in a bit.)

Become a member to read more.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Big Brother

Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Tops a Pretty Bland Thursday
Time's Up Tina Tchen Roberta Kaplan

Meltdown at Time’s Up as Tina Tchen Resigns: Can the Nonprofit Survive? | Analysis
CinemaCon 2021

How Movie Theater Owners Are ‘Learning to Live With COVID': A Report From CinemaCon
masterchef

Ratings: 2-Hour ‘MasterChef’ Lifts Fox on Wednesday
AGT Bachelor in Paradise

Ratings: ‘AGT’ Gets More Love Than ‘Bachelor in Paradise’
lisa borders time's up

Time’s Up Spent 45% More on Staff Salaries Than Legal Defense Fund in 2019
showtime

Why Doesn’t ViacomCBS Just Fold Showtime Into Paramount+?
new summer tv show ratings broadcast

12 New Summer Broadcast Shows Ranked by Viewers, From ‘When Nature Calls’ to ‘Wellington Paranormal’ (Photos)

ABC’s ‘The Ultimate Surfer’ Premiere Wipes Out in TV Ratings
jeopardy guest host ratings

‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Hosts Ranked by Ratings: From Ken Jennings to LeVar Burton (Photos)

Are COVID Delta Variant Fears Killing the Live Concert Comeback?