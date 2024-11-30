Tom Brady is Wasting Fox Sports’ $375 Million, Columnist Says

Tom Brady was a seven-time Super Bowl champion when he was the quarterback of the New England Patriots and later the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But in his rookie season as a Fox Sports football announcer and TV’s highest-paid game analyst, Brady is falling flat, at least according to New York Post columnist Phil Mushnick

Mushnick was heavily critical of Brady’s appearance on Fox’s Thanksgiving Day game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants, saying that Brady was “force-fed” to the nation.

“And what we got from Brady in NFL Week 13, is what we got in the previous 12 weeks: A succession of self-evident “goods” — “good call,” “good catch,” “good throw” and “good call.”

Mushnick said that Fox, in exchange for $375 million, got an announcer that was “well, a tad overpriced, by roughly $375 million.”

He went on to say that Brady wasn’t horrible. “He was just unimportant, irrelevant and ultimately superfluous, as if $375 million for seasonal work was the going rate. He said almost nothing worth considering, let alone applying or remembering. Boothmate Kevin Burkhardt seemed to sit in waiting, eager to further pursue something Brady said. But nothing developed.”

Not that Brady is totally to blame, Mushnick said.

“That brings us to the Einstein Theory of Sportscasting Insanity: If one needs applicable advice to improve, to make themselves more appealing and valued to audiences, the worst place to be is in the hands of the network people who hired you.”

Mushnick said the “improvement rate among on-air hires is zero percent. In Brady’s case, why would Fox do for him what it hasn’t done for Daryl “Moose” Johnston, Gus Johnson, John Smoltz, Greg Olsen, Mark Schlereth, Jonathan Vilma and Joe Davis?”

He added, “So, if Fox was to invest more time and money trying to make Brady even a slight cut above pedestrian, it wouldn’t know where to go to throw good money after crazy money.”