Comedy has always been a strong suit for Netflix, and the streaming giant has made waves lately with plans to lean into sports and live programming. It would make sense then that a combination of all three would create a hit program, and “The Roast of Tom Brady” — a comedic takedown of the celebrated NFL quarterback that streamed live on May 5 — landed squarely within the overlap of that triple Venn diagram.

The celebration/slam of the seven-time Super Bowl winner was seen in a whopping 3.4 million households during its first week streaming, easily putting it atop the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of May 6 to May 12.

