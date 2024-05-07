“Big Brother” is back as one of the biggest series that will be part of CBS’ summer slate. The 26th season of the long-running reality series will return to the network with a two-part premiere on July 17 and 18.

This summer will also see the broadcast premiere of the Paramount+ original, “Tulsa King.” The crime drama follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) after he’s released from prison. Now skeptical of his former mob family, Dwight starts to build his own crew in Tulsa, Okla. In addition to Stallone, the drama stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will and A.C. Peterson. The series is set to premiere on CBS July 14.

The network will also air two major awards ceremonies this summer as well as a special. The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will take place on June 7. June will also see the special “Greatest @Home Videos: Father’s Day Edition,” which will premiere on June 14. That will be followed by the 77th Annual Tony Awards on July 16.

CBS will also premiere a new true crime series, “The Real CSI: Miami.” From Jerry Bruckheimer, Anthony Zuiker and the minds behind the “CSI” scripted TV universe comes this dive into real-life criminal cases and the experts who have devoted their lives to solving them. The series will premiere on June 26 with new episodes on Wednesdays.

Finally, CBS will round out its summer with new episodes of the game show “Let’s Make a Deal Primetime.” This installment will mark the series’ 60th broadcast anniversary and Wayne Brady’s 15th anniversary as host.

Here’s the full schedule for CBS’ summer lineup. All times are in ET/PT unless otherwise indicated:

Sunday, June 16

8:00 – 11:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. PT: The 77th Annual Tony Awards (On July 16)

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Tulsa King” (Starting July 14)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Big Brother” (Starting July 21)

Wednesday

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Let’s Make a Deal Primetime” (Starting Aug. 7)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Big Brother” (Starting July 17)

10:00 – 11:00 p.m.: “The Real CSI: Miami” (Stating June 26)

Thursday

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “Big Brother” (Starting July 18)

Friday