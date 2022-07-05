“Lightyear,” Pixar’s attempt to reinvent the “Toy Story” franchise, continues to struggle at the box office and has now drawn a bit of casting confusion from the real-life Woody star himself Tom Hanks.

Chris Evans voices the titular character in the new film, which is basically the blockbuster movie that inspired the TV spinoff that inspired the Buzz Lightyear toy that Andy had in “Toy Story.” If that sounds confusing, you’re not alone, as Hanks added his voice to the chorus of those confused why Tim Allen had no involvement in “Lightyear.”

When asked if it will be strange for “Elvis” and “Lightyear” to overlap in theaters, Hanks told Cinema Blend: “How about that? Why it’s not — I actually, I wanted to go head to head with Tim Allen and they didn’t let Tim Allen do it. I don’t, I don’t understand that.”

Despite Hanks’ confusion, the actor was happy that Hollywood was delivering audiences more product as the industry continues to try and entice consumers back into movie theaters.

“Here’s the thing — just as long as people come back to the motion picture theater,” he said. “I want to go back into the theater with a bunch of strangers and leave with something in common. That’s what I want to do.”

Allen, while a fan of “Lightyear,” also expressed a touch of disappointment with how Pixar went about the spinoff. He revealed that he was approached two years ago about the film’s concept, but was surprised when Evans landed the role.

“It’s a wonderful story,” Allen told Extra. “It just doesn’t seem to have any connection to the toy, and it’s a little…It just has no relationship to Buzz. It’s just no connection. I wish there was a better connection.”

In the same interview, he said “Really, Hanks and I, well, there’s really no ‘Toy Story’ Buzz without Woody.”