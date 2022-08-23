Toni Collette and Josh Charles will star in the Amazon Prime Video series “The Power,” with Raelle Tucker as executive producer and showrunner, a rep for the streamer confirmed to TheWrap on Tuesday.

The series is based on the novel of the same name by Naomi Alderman, in which all teenage girls in the world suddenly have the power to electrocute people at will, dramatically shifting the balance of global power.

Collette and Charles join previously announced cast members Auli’i Cravalho, John Leguizamo, Eddie Marsan, Ria Zmitrowicz, Toheeb Jimoh, Zrinka Cvitesic and Ana Ularu.

Collette, who most recently starred in Neflix’s “The Staircase,” will play Margot Cleary-Lopez, the mayor of Seattle, who is catapulted into the spotlight after the Power emerges. Leguizamo plays her husband and Cravalho plays her daughter. She takes over the role from Leslie Mann, who exited after the series was put on hold due to the pandemic.

Charles, meanwhile, replaces Tim Robbins, who had previously replaced Rainn Wilson in the recurring guest star role of Daniel Dandon, the governor of Washington. He’s poised to be the state’s next senator, until the Power challenges the entire political system.

Collette is repped by CAA, Finley Management, United Management and Jackoway Tyerman and Charles is repped by UTA. Tucker is repped by UTA and McKuin Frankel Whitehead. She comes aboard as part of her overall deal with Amazon.

Jane Featherstone and Naomi de Pear of SISTER also executive produce along with Tucker, Naomi Alderman, Reed Morano, and Claire Wilson. Tim Bricknell and Sarah Quintrell co-executive produce.

Variety first reported the news.