Pop star legend Cyndi Lauper has boarded Amazon’s upcoming series “The Horror of Dolores Roach,” an individual with knowledge of the move told TheWrap on Monday.

The “Time After Time” singer will play the recurring guest role of Ruthie — described as a Broadway theatre usher who moonlights as a private investigator and stirs up trouble for Dolores Roach.

The show started as a podcast from Gimlet Media, which announced its adaptation in September. Amazon ordered the story to series in February, according to Variety.

Lauper joins Justina Machado, who will portray Dolores Roach, as well as Alejandro Hernandez, who plays Luis, Roach’s partner in crime. Marc Maron joined the show in June 2022 to play Gideon Pearlman, Roach’s landlord.

Prime Video’s exclusive series will premiere in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The series is produced by Blumhouse Television, Spotify Studios and GloNation Studios.

Jean Yoon (“Kim’s Convenience”) will play Joy, who owns the laundromat next to Empanada Loca. Jeffery Self (“Search Party”) will recur as Caleb, whose podcast highlights Empanada Loca, bringing in a fresh wave of patrons.

The eight-episode series also stars Kita Updike and K. Todd Freeman. It’s based on the Gimlet podcast of the same name, which itself was based on the one-woman play starring Daphne Rubin-Vega.

Aaron Mark, who developed the play and created the podcast, will write and direct the series and serve as co-showrunner and EP with Dara Resnik.

EPs include Rubin-Vega, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse Television, Dawn Ostroff, Mimi O’Donnell, and Justin McGoldrick for Spotify, with Gloria Calderón Kellett for GloNation Studios and Roxann Dawson, who is directing the pilot.

Lauper is represented by WME and So What Management.