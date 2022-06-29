Marc Maron Joins Amazon Series ‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’

Marc Maron has joined “The Horror of Dolores Roach” in a recurring role, TheWrap has conformed.

Maron will play Gideon Pearlman, the landlord of Justina Machado’s Sweeney Todd-esque title character and her cohort in crime, Luis (Alejandro Hernandez).

Jean Yoon of “Kim’s Convenience” has also joined the series in a recurring role, playing Joy, who owns the laundromat next door to Empanada Loca.

Judy Reyes (“Succession,” “Scrubs”) will recur, playing local weed dealer Marcie, who becomes Dolores’ nemesis.

Jeffery Self of “Search Party” will play Caleb, a podcaster whose episode on Empanada Loca brings in a wave of new customers. He will also recur.

The eight-episode series also stars Kita Updike and K. Todd Freeman. It’s based on the Gimlet podcast of the same name, which itself was based on the one-woman play starring Daphne Rubin-Vega.

Aaron Mark, who developed the play and created the podcast, will write and direct the series and serve as co-showrunner and EP with Dara Resnik.

EPs include Rubin-Vega, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse Television, Dawn Ostroff, Mimi O’Donnell, and Justin McGoldrick for Spotify, with Gloria Calderón Kellett for GloNation Studios and Roxann Dawson, who is directing the pilot.

