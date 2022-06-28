The follow-up to the hit ABC ’80s sitcom “Who’s the Boss?” starring Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano is now in development at Amazon Freevee, reps for the streaming service confirmed to TheWrap on Tuesday.

The sequel, which catches up with characters Tony and Samantha Micelli 30 years later, was first announced by both actors in 2020.

Normal Lear will executive producer with “Once Day at Time” co-producers Mike Royce and Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz, with Royce set to write. Sony Pictures Television, which owns the rights to the original series, is the studio. Dan Farah of Farah Films, who pitched the sequel to Sony with Danza and Milano attached, will also executive produce.

Lear was not a producer on the original series, which ran on ABC from 1984-1992, but it is under his Embassy Communications banner, which is now a unit of Sony Pictures Television. The original series was nominated for 10 Emmys, including two for supporting actress Katherine Helmond.

The sequel will focus on the generational differences between Tony, now retired from both baseball and housekeeping, and his daughter Samantha, a single mother living in the family house.

Lear’s producing partner Brent Miller of ACT III Productions, who also teamed on “One Day at a Time,” will executive producer alongside Danza, Milano, Royce, Muñoz-Liebowitz.

It’s part of Muñoz-Liebowitz’s overdeal at Sony Pictures TV. She also serves as executive producer and showrunner on “Gordita Chronicles,” which launched on HBO Max on June 23.

